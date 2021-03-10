Max Verstappen hatches 'difficult' Lewis Hamilton plan to knock Mercedes off their perch

Max Verstappen is hoping the addition of Sergio Perez at Red Bull can help him make life more difficult for Lewis Hamilton as the pair want to bring an end to Mercedes’ seven years of dominance in F1.

Hamilton will be going full stream ahead in pursuit of an eighth world title which would see him pull away from a record he shares with Michael Schumacher.

But Verstappen is drawing up plans to launch his biggest Drivers’ Championship challenge yet.

Perez, who finished fourth with Racing Point last term, has made the move to Red Bull to provide Verstappen with assistance.

And the Dutchman reckons his new ally can help to dethrone the defending champions.

“Sergio has been in F1 now for a while and has proven himself to be a good points scorer and I hope that as a team we can make it difficult for Mercedes especially, as they are still the favourites,” Max says.

