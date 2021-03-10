Overwatch PachiMarchi CHALLENGE: New Roadhog skin, Xbox Series X upgrade and PS5 news

Overwatch has been given a big new update this week, and it’s especially good news for Xbox Series X fans.

As part of the new update, the team-based first-person shooter has been optimised for Xbox Series X.

Fans can now select from various different graphics and performance options for the next-gen console.

The Resolution mode lets fans play in 4K at 60 frames-per-second on Xbox Series X, and at 1440p and 60 frames-per-second on Series S.

Framerate, meanwhile, takes things up to 120 frames-per-second, with a reduction in the resolution.

There’s no word on whether the same update will be available for PS5, although it seems like a pretty safe bet.

Elsewhere, Overwatch fans can unlock a brand new Epic skin for Hogwild by completing the limited time PachiMarchi challenge.

Running from now until March 22, the PachiMarchi challenge lets fans unlock a new player icon by winning three games, as well as a Junkrat emote by winning six games.

Finally, you can unlock the Epic Roadhog Pachimari skin by winning a total of nine games in March. As an added bonus, you’ll receive six new sprays simply by logging in.