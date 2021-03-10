Parkinson’s disease: The five early symptoms of the degenerative brain disorder

Postural instability

This symptom usually occurs in the later stages of the disease and is a balancing issue.

A person may find it difficult to maintain an upright position and is unstable when standing.

This instability leads to a person with Parkinson’s to often fall over.

Freezing

This is when a person feels as if their feet are glued to the ground, especially when turning or changing direction.

Freezing is also when a person feels like their lower half is stuck but the top half is able to move.

Freezing also affects activities such as speaking or when doing a repetitive movement such as writing.