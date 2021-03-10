NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Party Game Racer Can’t Drive This Coming to Xbox on...

Gaming

Party Game Racer Can’t Drive This Coming to Xbox on March 19

3 min

4views
0
Hey there, everyone! You might remember us from our previous title ChromaGun a while back. Well, we have some exciting news for you, and I’ll just jump right out and say it: Can’t Drive This is officially coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on March 19! And even better: It’s available for pre-order riiight about… now! Did I mention it’s 10% off as well? It really is!

Can't Drive This

Can’t Drive This is a chaotic, asymmetrical split-screen multiplayer party racing game (buzzword bingo anyone?), where one player races a monster truck while another player builds the road! And if the driver drops below the speed limit, they’ll explode and it’s game over, baby. Like in that movie with Sandy B and ol’ Johnny Cyberhands, remember? Except they were on a bus. Also, they didn’t explode (sorry, spoilers).

We’ve been working on Can’t Drive This for quite a while now, and we’re super excited to finally be bringing it to Xbox. We miss the days of hanging with friends, and playing some good old couch multiplayer games. The shortage of four-player split-screen games is outrageous, right? That’s why Can’t Drive This features local multiplayer with up to four players — no matter if you’re in the mood for some cooperative high score chasing, or a friendly round of competitive Capture the Egg (Yes, egg. Not flag).

Can't Drive This

No worries though, if you don’t have friends around to play (which, let’s be honest, you probably don’t at the time). Between the single-player mode, and online multiplayer, you can safely enjoy the game from the isolated comfort of your couch.

The first prototype for the game was created in only 72 hours, during a game jam in 2016 — and now, a generous funding by the FFF Bayern, and more than four years later, it’s finally time to push the baby out of the nest. Can’t Drive This is available for pre-order on the Xbox Store now, and it’ll drop onto your hard drives on March 9.

Can't Drive This

Thanks for your time, and from the entire team: We hope you enjoy the game!

See you on the streets!

Can't Drive This
Xbox Live

Can’t Drive This

Pixel Maniacs

$ 19.99 $ 17.99
Can’t Drive This is a competitive co-op (it’s a thing) multiplayer party racing game. Drive your monster truck WHILE your friend builds the road in front of you! Oh, and don’t go too slow, OR YOU’LL EXPLODE! Like in that Sandra Bullock movie, in which she kinda does the same thing, but on a bus. Also, she doesn’t explode (Spoiler alert). Also, Keanu Reeves was in the movie.

Steven Crouse, Creative Director, Pixel Maniacs

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in