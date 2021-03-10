Party Game Racer Can’t Drive This Coming to Xbox on March 19





Hey there, everyone! You might remember us from our previous title ChromaGun a while back. Well, we have some exciting news for you, and I’ll just jump right out and say it:is officially coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on March 19! And even better: It’s available for pre-order riiight about… now! Did I mention it’s 10% off as well? It really is!

Can’t Drive This is a chaotic, asymmetrical split-screen multiplayer party racing game (buzzword bingo anyone?), where one player races a monster truck while another player builds the road! And if the driver drops below the speed limit, they’ll explode and it’s game over, baby. Like in that movie with Sandy B and ol’ Johnny Cyberhands, remember? Except they were on a bus. Also, they didn’t explode (sorry, spoilers).

We’ve been working on Can’t Drive This for quite a while now, and we’re super excited to finally be bringing it to Xbox. We miss the days of hanging with friends, and playing some good old couch multiplayer games. The shortage of four-player split-screen games is outrageous, right? That’s why Can’t Drive This features local multiplayer with up to four players — no matter if you’re in the mood for some cooperative high score chasing, or a friendly round of competitive Capture the Egg (Yes, egg. Not flag).





No worries though, if you don’t have friends around to play (which, let’s be honest, you probably don’t at the time). Between the single-player mode, and online multiplayer, you can safely enjoy the game from the isolated comfort of your couch.

The first prototype for the game was created in only 72 hours, during a game jam in 2016 — and now, a generous funding by the FFF Bayern, and more than four years later, it’s finally time to push the baby out of the nest. Can’t Drive This is available for pre-order on the Xbox Store now, and it’ll drop onto your hard drives on March 9.





Thanks for your time, and from the entire team: We hope you enjoy the game!

See you on the streets!