Piers Morgan speaks out for the first time since quitting GMB: 'Trust your gut'

ITV released a statement on Tuesday evening regarding Piers’ departure, which read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Following the announcement, the outspoken host posted a crypitc message, tweeting a gif of a ticking clock to his account and leaving fans wondering what had gone on behind the scenes.

It was a pretty explosive day for the TV presenter, who has been at the centre of a whirlwind of backlash after his eye-raising rants about the Royal couple.