Simon Mayo hits out at BBC for 'annoying' listeners as he launches bid to steal audience

“They [listeners] felt annoyed.”
The radio DJ also hopes to lure his former regulars from the “dark side”.
READ MORE: Simon Mayo: ‘It was awkward’ Radio 2 star opens up on co-hosting
Jo joined Simon’s award-winning show after moving from the evening slot she had presented since 2011.
But he admitted at the time it was an “awkward and stressful few months”.
The DJ also confessed that he no longer listens to the BBC show, but wishes his friends and former colleagues all the best.
However, figures dropped significantly following the move and Simon announced his departure on 22 October 2018.
Alongside his new station slot, he will continue to front his weekend show on Scala Radio, where he found himself at the centre of a legal issue with the BBC, over the copyright surrounding Ken Bruce’s popular quiz PopMaster.
“There were some legal conversations that happened and we didn’t do it again. But it made people laugh,” Simon explained.
“But everyone is cool, everyone is grown up, and radio is an intelligent industry. As far as I know, nobody has any problems.”
The Simon Mayo Drivetime Show launches on Greatest Hits Radio at 4pm on 15 March.
0 Comments