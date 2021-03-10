NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Spain extends ban on British travellers once again – latest

Spain extends ban on British travellers once again – latest FCDO travel advice

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advice today.

“On 22 December 2020, Spain introduced travel restrictions on passenger travel from the UK by air and sea,” the FCDO said.

“These measures have been extended until 6pm (GMT+1) on 30 March 2021 (5pm / GMT in the Canary Islands), with the exception of Spanish and Andorran nationals and those legally resident in Spain or Andorra.”

Despite this blow to Spain travel, it follows an announcement from the Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism that holidaymakers will be allowed back to the country in May.

READ MORE: Travel expert predicts some flights will go ahead from March

