Statins side effects: Why binge drinking can be dangerous

As both heavy drinking and statin use can interfere with liver function, the two together could put people at a greater risk of liver-related health problems.

The general consensus is that drinking more than two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women could put a person at a greater risk of alcoholic liver disease and possible statin side effects.

Low-dose alcohol also may slightly reduce the risk of heart attacks and certain strokes, said Health Harvard.

The health site added: “That means no more than one to two drinks a day, counting five ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer, and 1.5 ounces of liquor as one drink.

“Although red wine has theoretical advantages for the heart, studies suggest that all forms of alcohol are equally protective as long as the dose is right.”

READ MORE: Stomach bloating: Experts recommend the power of sleep to help ease pain and symptoms