Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode Launches Today

Starting today, Watch Dogs: Legion is giving players a new way to liberate London: teaming up with other DedSec operatives in four-player, open-world co-op. Out now as part of a free update for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Watch Dogs: Legion Online mode unfolds separately from the single-player campaign, and takes place after the campaign’s events (without spoilers). Here, players build a new DedSec cell by recruiting anyone they see in the open world – this time with a quicker system using earned Influence points – and then freely explore London and take on new missions alongside other operatives.

From the open world, players will be able to jump into a series of specially built co-op missions for up to four players. They can also dive into shorter side activities, or tackle PvP competition in the four-to-eight-player Spiderbot Arena, where armed spiderbots battle in dynamic, free-for-all deathmatch arenas. And starting on March 23, they’ll be able to take on higher-stakes Tactical Ops missions, which are endgame challenges that require at least three players and demand constant communication and teamwork.

In addition to Watch Dogs: Legion Online mode, today also brings two new single-player DLC missions for Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass holders. In “Guardian Protocol,” DedSec discovers an algorithm that could enable AI to override human decisions, potentially turning weaponized drones into autonomous killing machines. And in “Not In Our Name,” operatives will track and confront a hacker group who’s using DedSec’s name to steal blackmail information for a tabloid owner.

Watch Dogs: Legion lets you recruit anyone from its open world, take advantage of their special skills, and build a team and a story that’s tailored to you. And with other players joining in via Watch Dogs: Legion Online mode, it’s time to team up and drive, hack, sneak, and fight your way to a better tomorrow.

Get both the base game and season pass with the Watch Dogs®: Legion Gold Edition. Build a resistance from anyone in the world as you fight to take back a near-future London facing its downfall. Recipient of over 65 E3 awards and nominations. Season pass includes a major expansion with two episodes, extra missions, four iconic heroes, including Aiden Pearce, and access to the original Watch_Dogs® Complete Edition! Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skills. Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities. Team up with your friends to complete new four-player co-op missions and PvP matches in the new online mode.

Mikel Reparaz, Editor, Ubisoft

