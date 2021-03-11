Andrea Bocelli teases live show with daughter Virginia Bocelli in family backstage picture

Andrea Bocelli has spent much of the lockdown at home in Tuscany, Italy. However, in recent months the tenor has promoted his new album Believe with specially recorded and socially distanced performances elsewhere in the country and even at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Now the 62-year-old is back in Florida with his family, having visited Tampa before returning to their second home in Miami.

While in Tampa, Andrea shared photos of himself at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, where he’s been performing with his daughter Virginia.

And now it looks like the eight-year-old, who debuted professionally with her father back in December with a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, may have performed alongside her father once again in Miami.

In Andrea’s latest snap, he sits backstage, presumably at another show, with his daughter in the same formal outfits they were wearing in Tampa.

The pair are joined by Andrea’s wife and Virginia’s mother, Veronica Berti. Of course, it’s possible that Virginia didn’t sing this time and was just there to support her father backstage, but considering the previous photos of them singing together in Tampa, it does seem likely she did.

READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli tour dates: How to get tickets for the Italian tenor