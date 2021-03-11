Andrea Bocelli teases live show with daughter Virginia Bocelli in family backstage picture

And now it looks like the eight-year-old, who debuted professionally with her father back in December with a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, may have performed alongside her father once again in Miami.
In Andrea’s latest snap, he sits backstage, presumably at another show, with his daughter in the same formal outfits they were wearing in Tampa.
The pair are joined by Andrea’s wife and Virginia’s mother, Veronica Berti. Of course, it’s possible that Virginia didn’t sing this time and was just there to support her father backstage, but considering the previous photos of them singing together in Tampa, it does seem likely she did.
“I found a house in Keystone Point that was listed that day by the owner, and when we went to visit it, I fell in love at first sight.
“We bought it 12 hours later. It’s a Colonial-inspired contemporary house with seven bedrooms and a big living room by the pool. It faces the bay and sea.”
Andrea also shared how he visits the US at least three times a year and enjoys a few days of the Florida sun, while admitting he’s had a couple of Christmases there too.
He said: “At home, I practice singing every day. The day I stop doing it, I will not be a singer anymore!
“And then I play the piano in my living room in Miami, as I do in my house in Tuscany.”
Andrea Bocelli’s new album Believe is out now.
