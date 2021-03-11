NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Andrea Bocelli teases live show with daughter Virginia Bocelli in...

Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli teases live show with daughter Virginia Bocelli in family backstage picture

2 min

7views
0
Andrea Bocelli has spent much of the lockdown at home in Tuscany, Italy. However, in recent months the tenor has promoted his new album Believe with specially recorded and socially distanced performances elsewhere in the country and even at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Now the 62-year-old is back in Florida with his family, having visited Tampa before returning to their second home in Miami.
While in Tampa, Andrea shared photos of himself at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, where he’s been performing with his daughter Virginia.

And now it looks like the eight-year-old, who debuted professionally with her father back in December with a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, may have performed alongside her father once again in Miami.

In Andrea’s latest snap, he sits backstage, presumably at another show, with his daughter in the same formal outfits they were wearing in Tampa.

The pair are joined by Andrea’s wife and Virginia’s mother, Veronica Berti. Of course, it’s possible that Virginia didn’t sing this time and was just there to support her father backstage, but considering the previous photos of them singing together in Tampa, it does seem likely she did.

READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli tour dates: How to get tickets for the Italian tenor

Veronica said: “As soon as we stepped out into the warm Miami air, Andrea said, ‘I’m buying a house here,’ and he asked me to explore the options.

“I found a house in Keystone Point that was listed that day by the owner, and when we went to visit it, I fell in love at first sight.

“We bought it 12 hours later. It’s a Colonial-inspired contemporary house with seven bedrooms and a big living room by the pool. It faces the bay and sea.”

Andrea also shared how he visits the US at least three times a year and enjoys a few days of the Florida sun, while admitting he’s had a couple of Christmases there too.

Andrea admitted he continues to practice daily so as not to get rusty as a professional.

He said: “At home, I practice singing every day. The day I stop doing it, I will not be a singer anymore!

“And then I play the piano in my living room in Miami, as I do in my house in Tuscany.”

Andrea Bocelli’s new album Believe is out now.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in