Can bowel cancer cause back pain?

According to the NHS, more than 90 percent of people who develop bowel cancer may experience the following symptoms:

A persistent change in bowel habits – including more frequent visits to the toilet or stool consistency changes.

Blood in the stool without piles – piles are painful masses which cause bleeding in the anus, and blood without them may suggest an issue further inside the bowel.

Abdominal pain – the abdomen is located around the tummy, and cancer-related pain in the area may flare up after eating.