Covid UK latest: Exposure to pollen could increase a person’s risk of developing COVID-19

A study published in PNAS, looked at how higher airborne pollen concentrations correlated with an increased COVID-19 infection.

Exposure to airborne pollen enhances susceptibility to respiratory viral infections, regardless of the allergy status, noted the study.

It continued: “Pollen exposure weakens the immunity against certain seasonal respiratory viruses by diminishing the antiviral interferon response.

“We found that airborne pollen, sometimes in synergy with humidity and temperature, explained, on average, 44 percent of the infection rate variability.

“Infection rates increased after higher pollen concentrations.”

The study concluded that pollen can be a factor in exacerbating COVID-19.

