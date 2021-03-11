'Explosive' – Roger Federer delighted with two key elements on successful injury return

After two operations on his right knee it was not known how well the 39-year-old would recover after such a long lay off.
Federer was happy with his return though and despite still in some pain was happy with his condition.
“I was really explosive, actually,” Federer said.
In a match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours, Federer was able to prove his fitness and really test his knee.
“I was very happy with how I was able to handle the tough moments,” he added.
“I didn’t feel like my game started to wobble the more important the points got.
“I think I was able to play how I wanted to play, so I think that’s always a great sign and a great feeling to have.
“In practice, it doesn’t matter if you miss a backhand down the line, being down break point.
