'Explosive' – Roger Federer delighted with two key elements on successful injury return

Sports

'Explosive' – Roger Federer delighted with two key elements on successful injury return

Roger Federer made his tennis return after more than a year out injured yesterday in beating Dan Evans at the Qatar Open. It took the Swiss three sets to get the job done but he eventually won 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-5.
Federer will play his quarter-final against Nikoloz Basilashvili this afternoon at around 3pm GMT.

After two operations on his right knee it was not known how well the 39-year-old would recover after such a long lay off.

Federer was happy with his return though and despite still in some pain was happy with his condition.

“I was really explosive, actually,” Federer said.

In a match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours, Federer was able to prove his fitness and really test his knee.

The fact he didn’t double fault once and didn’t need any pain relief after the contest was another indicator of his conditioning.

“I was very happy with how I was able to handle the tough moments,” he added.

“I didn’t feel like my game started to wobble the more important the points got.

“I think I was able to play how I wanted to play, so I think that’s always a great sign and a great feeling to have.

“In practice, it doesn’t matter if you miss a backhand down the line, being down break point.

