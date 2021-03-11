'Explosive' – Roger Federer delighted with two key elements on successful injury return

Roger Federer made his tennis return after more than a year out injured yesterday in beating Dan Evans at the Qatar Open. It took the Swiss three sets to get the job done but he eventually won 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-5.

Federer will play his quarter-final against Nikoloz Basilashvili this afternoon at around 3pm GMT.

After two operations on his right knee it was not known how well the 39-year-old would recover after such a long lay off.

Federer was happy with his return though and despite still in some pain was happy with his condition.

“I was really explosive, actually,” Federer said.

In a match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours, Federer was able to prove his fitness and really test his knee.