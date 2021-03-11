GAME PS5 stock news: New PlayStation 5 restock time and deals revealed

New PS5 stock will be going live on March 11, from UK retailer GAME, making it the latest to restock PlayStation 5 consoles this month. PS5 stock news has been coming regularly from GAME since the start of the year, although gamers have been getting frustrated by the limited supply. And it seems likely that more queues and waiting around will be on the cards this week with the latest event. The good news is that we know when the new PS5 deals will be available to buy and how much money you will need to spend. And unlike previous events, this week’s PS5 restock will not be limited to just a few different bundles and deals.

This week, GAME UK will be making it possible to buy a Digital PlayStation 5 console by itself, without the need to pick up an additional T-Shirt. The same deal will also be running for Disc-based consoles, although there will be more Digital consoles available. According to stock tracker sites, the more expensive Disc-Drive PS5 consoles will outnumber the Digital version. There will be over 40 different PS5 bundles to choose from, all of which will offer slightly different combos of hardware and accessories. Scalpers and bots are expected to focus on the console-only deals, making them the hardest to get.

The others will probably not be affected by the same demand, as scalpers can’t make a profit from the extra controllers and PS Plus subscription vouchers. But even with so many different bundles in place, gamers are still expected to struggle to get their console through the checkout. The Game website has suffered from a number of crashes in the past, and this week’s stock update isn’t expected to be any quieter. Console hunters are being warned to use Guest Checkout, as this seems to be a quicker route that doesn’t crash so much. And when it comes to timing, we also have a pretty good idea when console hunters should be checking the Game site. According to the latest information, Game PS5 restock time has been set for between 9am GMT and 12pm GMT, on Thursday, March 11. The consoles, bundles, and deals will be available to pre-order during these times but will not be heading out straight away.