NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Google Maps Street View: Two builders spotted in hilarious position

Travel

Google Maps Street View: Two builders spotted in hilarious position

1 min

1view
0
Google Maps Street View was launched in 2007 to help viewers get an on-the-ground look at towns and cities around the world. It does this by using special 3D cameras which snap photographs of their surroundings.
One of the men is dressed in a red T-shirt, workmen’s trousers with highlighter stripes and work boots. He is also wearing a hard hat.

The second man has gone for a more casual ensemble.

He is dressed in a navy T-shirt, jeans, a baseball cap and boots.

The second of the two men is facing away from his counterpart and looks as though he was about to take a step forward.

The man appears to be thrusting his hips towards his counterpart.

It looks as though he is pretending his co-worker is a horse that he is riding.

Alternatively, it could also be summarised he is about to light-heartedly smack his colleague on the bottom.

Alas, the true story of what is going on may never be known.

Due to the tech giant’s privacy policy, both men have had their face’s blurred to conceal their identity.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in