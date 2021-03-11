NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Googlebox's Mary Killen forced to speak out as fake image...

Celebrities

Googlebox's Mary Killen forced to speak out as fake image of 'younger her' goes viral

1 min

5views
0
A Facebook post claims to show a picture of Mary Killen as a model in her younger days. Despite some resemblance – mainly due to the hairstyle – the picture is not actually of Ms Killen. The post has been shared thousands of times and received hundreds of comments. 
The image shows a photo of Mary Killen next to a black and white picture of a model. The model is in fact Susan Shaw. 

The post reads: “Mary was a sort!!”

Facebook were quick to label the post as ‘false information’ but this didn’t stop thousands of people liking and commenting on the image. 

So far, the Facebook post has received 3.4k comments and 2.4k shares. 

Mary previously worked as a model and met Giles in 1980 at Wimbledon School of Art.

She moved to London aged 18, before becoming a journalist. 

Mary is now the Spectator’s resident agony aunt and has written books about the Queen and etiquette. 

You can watch the latest episode of Gogglebox on Fridays at 9pm and it is repeated on Sundays at 10.05pm.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in