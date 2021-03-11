Heart attack symptoms: Sour taste in mouth and other unusual warning signs

A heart attack is a serious medical emergency whereby the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot. Most people know to look out for chest pain. According to the NHS, the chest can feel like it’s being pressed or squeezed by a heavy object, and pain can radiate from the chest to the jaw, neck, arms and back. However, this is the only symptom to look out for.

Pain levels can also vary from person to person. “For some people the pain or tightness in their chest is severe, while other people just feel uncomfortable, or pain similar to indigestion,” explains the British Heart Foundation (BHF). Heart attack symptoms can also persist over days, or they can come on suddenly and unexpectedly, notes the BHF. There is a common misconception that men and women experience different symptoms when having a heart attack. DON’T MISS

How to respond “While symptoms vary from person to person, there are no symptoms that women experience more or less often than men,” explains the BHF. If you suspect the symptoms of a heart attack, call 999 immediately and ask for an ambulance. Do not worry if you have doubts. As the NHS points out, paramedics would rather be called out to find an honest mistake has been made than be too late to save a person’s life.