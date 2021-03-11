Heathrow Airport: Sneak peek at airport's lockdown ‘weapons’ including robots

A new ITV documentary series, Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport, lifts the curtain on what life is like at the airport during lockdown and how it plans to welcome back passengers in the future.

Filmed in November 2020, the airport was hit with the news England would enter a month-long national lockdown.

As a result, travel was reserved only for those working, repatriating home or for essential purposes as set out by the Government.

Demand for flights had already dropped by more than 60 percent worldwide, according to the documentary, and Heathrow had moved from running around 650 flights per day to just 88.

