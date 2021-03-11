How to get rid of visceral fat: Green tea contains catechins known to help burn belly fat

High amounts of visceral fat are associated with inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which are strongly linked to several serious diseases, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Much has been reported regarding the health benefits of green tea including its ability to help burn belly fat and get rid of your visceral fat. How?

Health experts have found green tea’s catechins show that although the weight loss effects are modest, a significant percentage of fat lost is harmful visceral fat.

To burn fat, the body must first break it down in the fat cell and move it into the bloodstream.

Animal studies suggest that the active compounds in green tea aid this process by boosting the effects of some fat-burning hormones, such as norepinephrine (noradrenaline).

