How to live longer: Raspberries have anti-cancer properties and help lower blood sugars

Raspberries are rich in quercetin and gallic acid, which are flavonoids linked to healthy heart function, and they provide protection against obesity.

Raspberries have also been shown to promote healthy cell life and regulate normal cell death.

Raspberries are high in several powerful antioxidant compounds, including vitamin C, quercetin and ellagic acid.

Compared to other berries, raspberries have a similar antioxidant content as strawberries, but only half as much as blackberries and a quarter as much as blueberries.

A review of animal studies suggests raspberries and raspberry extracts have anti-inflammatory and antioxidative effects that may reduce your risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and cancer.

READ MORE: Hair loss treatment: Mangrove tree extract shown to reverse baldness and promote growth