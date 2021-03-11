It Just Got Easier to Discover Games on Xbox in Your Preferred Language

With so many exciting games on the market, it’s understandable that gamers may do some homework before committing to a title: that can entail reading reviews, looking up technical features, or just making sure a game supports the way we prefer to play. But it shouldn’t feel like research. Today we’re happy to announce updates to the Microsoft Store on Xbox and the Xbox Game Pass app to show you which languages a game supports at a glance.

You can now easily determine whether a game contains any in-game language support based on a ‘Languages’ label before you even open the product details page. In-game language information is being collected for three elements of the gaming experience – a title’s interface, audio and subtitles – across 27 languages. We’ve already added language tags to hundreds of games and will add more over time.

With this update, when you log into the Microsoft Store on Xbox or the Xbox Game Pass app, you can easily see which languages a game supports, making it easier to decide if you’d like to purchase or play that title. This view will also show what aspects of the game have been localized for a given language, including the game’s interface (game controls and on-screen menus, for example), the spoken audio you’ll hear from the characters, and subtitles corresponding to that audio. To make it even easier, the language you select as the default for your console will surface to the top of the list; you won’t have to scroll.





The addition of language tags to the Microsoft Store on Xbox and in the Xbox Game Pass app on consoles is an important step toward our goal of making you and your friends feel at home when you play on Xbox. This update will make that easier, and help bring the joys of gaming to more people. Stay tuned, because later this year we will unveil more updates to make it even easier for you to find and play games that are right for you, meeting your unique preferences and needs. The world of gaming is vast and diverse, and we believe there is a perfect game or games for everyone – we’re here to make that process quicker and easier.

Thank you!