It Takes Two’s New Trailer Gives an Exciting Peek into a Magical World

Summary Watch the exciting new trailer for It Takes Two, the next co-op action adventure from the award-winning creators of A Way Out.

Learn how the story and gameplay merge in an innovative and heartfelt experience.

Meet some of the weird and wonderful characters of this magical world – including a vengeful vacuum cleaner!

The new trailer for the upcoming action-adventure co-op platformer It Takes Two is here! It gives us another exciting peek into its magical world, the gameplay challenges and characters residing within, and how our protagonists Cody and May got there in the first place. Watch it now and learn even more below!

[embedded content]

Rose, normally a happy and carefree 9-year-old, is devastated that her parents, Cody and May, have been arguing a lot as of late. It’s bad, and they’ve decided to split up. Believing that her dad and mom are too busy to pay attention to her, Rose takes matters into her own hands.

In secret, she pleads with a self-help book titled “Book of Love” and two scrappy-looking dolls representing her parents. She cries and desperately begs them to stay together. Unbeknownst to Rose, her tears magically transform real-life Cody and May into the dolls, throwing them headfirst into a fantastical world.





Here, Cody and May encounter Dr. Hakim – a living version of Rose’s “Book of Love.” Dr. Hakim claims that he promised Rose to fix their relationship. He further explains that this strange world they’re now in is a result of their own neglect – both for each other and the things around them.

The vacuum cleaner they didn’t get around to fix? Well, it’s alive now, and out for revenge. The wasp nest that was never removed? It has sparked an all-out war between a gang of squirrels and the invading insects. That’s just a taste of some of the obstacles Cody and May will have to overcome to get back to normal.





As a “famous expert on love,” Dr. Hakim has designed specific challenges for Cody and May based on his own philosophy on topics such as time, attraction, and passion. The key to success? Working together, of course!

Because in the genre-bending, magical, and disruptive world of It Takes Two, only one thing’s for certain: We’re better together.

Pre-order It Takes Two for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today on the Microsoft Store for Xbox and get ready for a wild co-op adventure on March 26! With Friend’s Pass, invite someone who you’d like to share this genre-bending, mind-blowing, co-op only platform adventure with – for free! Curious to learn more about May, Cody, Rose, and Dr. Hakim? Jump over to the characters page on the official It Takes Two website!