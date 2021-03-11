NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

James Bond: Outlander Sam Heughan on replacing Daniel Craig as 007 'Don't want to jinx it'

James Bond: Outlander Sam Heughan on replacing Daniel Craig as 007 'Don't want to jinx it'

In new interview this week with Esquire, the star said: “Somebody asked me earlier, ‘Is James Bond a psychopath?’

“There are a lot of high functioning, ‘good’ psychopaths, as we call them, in the military, but also lawyers, doctors, surgeons – people that have to be in these high-stress situations that need to be logical, and not allow their emotions to take them over.

“It might be a learned behaviour, or it might be something they’ve been born with, but in a stressful situation they can turn down their empathy, they can turn up their logical thinking, or whatever it is.”

Heughan added: “If they need to be charming, like maybe James Bond, you know, he could be more charming.

“It’s very much about them being able to just manipulate their emotions and turn them on and turn them off.”

But what about actually being the next Bond?

