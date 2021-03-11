Justice League Snyder Cut UK release date confirmed: How to watch on Sky, Amazon, Now TV

Similarly, NOW TV subscribers will also be able to watch the return of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) on their streaming device.
Sky Cinema is available to subscribers for £11 a month, while NOW TV’s Cinema Pass is £11.99 a month.
There is bad news for Amazon Prime subscribers, however.
Similarly, no plans have been revealed on whether Amazon Prime Video will have Zack Snyder’s Justice League included in their streaming package.
The release time for the movie has not yet been announced, but it will likely be available at the same time it goes live in America on HBO Max.
At the moment, Justice League is said to be released at midnight in the US. This would make the UK release time either 7am or 8am on March 18.
Zack Snyder’s version of the film retells the story of the Justice League which was released in 2017.
After Snyder stepped down Marvel director Joss Whedon took the project on and carried out a number of reshoots and edits.
The film was panned by critics and fans alike and garnered a disappointing $ 657.9 million at the box office.
Following huge amounts of public outcry and campaigning, last year Warner Bros and HBO confirmed Snyder would be releasing another version of his movie.
The four hour-long movie will expand on every storyline teased in the original version of Justice League and introduce a few more.
Darkseid is DC Comics’ most villainous character, similar to that of Marvel’s Thanos, and controls the hellscape planet called Apokolips.
The film is also cut up into six distinct chapters, each with a unique title.
The six chapter titles are: “Part 1: ‘Don’t count on it, Batman’, Part 2: The Age Of Heroes, Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son, Part 4: ‘Change Machine’, Part 5: All The King’s Horses and Part 6: ‘Something Darker’.”
He said: “There is an epilogue that’s called ‘A Father Twice Over’ that, well I guess wasn’t released.
“The last part is called ‘Father Twice Over’ and that’s, you know, takes you to the end of the movie. That’s the big epilogue… from there to the very end is 25 minutes, 20 minutes, plus the credits. There’s actually seven parts, yes.”
He also said of the chapters: “The movie’s chock-a-block… None of these chapters don’t have a big gigantic thing in them.”
Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available on Sky Cinema and NOW TV on March 18, 2021.
