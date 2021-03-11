Kate Middleton: Prince William's behaviour 'humiliating' on lads skiing holiday

Kate Middleton and Prince William look to have a content relationship whenever they are seen in public together. Nevertheless, like all long term couples, the pair have had their ups and downs over the years. A lads holiday to in Switzerland a few years ago proved particularly contentious, sources alleged.

William was filmed singing and dancing with friends in a nightclub in 2017. He was also seen putting his hand on the waist of a mystery women while in the club. Kate was “less than pleased” when she discovered this, according to Vanity Fair sources. While Prince William was on holiday, the Duchess of Cambridge was left at home in the UK with their two children at the time, Prince George, now seven, and Princess Charlotte, now five. DON’T MISS

Kate, along with Queen Elizabeth, now 94, Prince Charles, now 72, Prince Harry, now 36, and other senior royals all attended Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day service in William’s absence. At the time, the British press called the Duke of Cambridge “throne idle” for skipping the ceremony. “It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage,” a source told Vanity Fair back in 2017 at the time of the incident. “She won’t be happy with William’s antics.

“She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. “I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting. Clearly, the couple went on to recover from the event and now have a third child, Prince Louis, aged two. However, they are far from the only royal couple to have argued. Prince Philip, now 99 and the Queen were caught in a huge spat during a royal visit to Australia in 1954.