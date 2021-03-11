Kate Middleton: Prince William's behaviour 'humiliating' on lads skiing holiday

He was also seen putting his hand on the waist of a mystery women while in the club.
Kate was “less than pleased” when she discovered this, according to Vanity Fair sources.
While Prince William was on holiday, the Duchess of Cambridge was left at home in the UK with their two children at the time, Prince George, now seven, and Princess Charlotte, now five.
At the time, the British press called the Duke of Cambridge “throne idle” for skipping the ceremony.
“It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage,” a source told Vanity Fair back in 2017 at the time of the incident.
“She won’t be happy with William’s antics.
“I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting.
Clearly, the couple went on to recover from the event and now have a third child, Prince Louis, aged two.
However, they are far from the only royal couple to have argued.
Prince Philip, now 99 and the Queen were caught in a huge spat during a royal visit to Australia in 1954.
The young Queen was seen shouting at Philip and even hurling a tennis racket and tennis shoes at him.
The monarch proceeded to repeatedly “drag” the Duke back into the chalet and the door slammed shut.
After this, the Queen re-emerged and said: “I’m sorry for that little interlude but, as you know, it happens in every marriage. Now, what would you like me to do?”
