Liza Minneli's surprise appearance on My Chemical Romance album The Black Parade

The Academy Award-winning actor, Liza, turns 75-years-old tomorrow, March 12, 2021. As the daughter of Hollywood icon, Judy Garland, Liza grew up on film sets and had talent in her blood. The star released her first album, Liza! Liza!, in 1964 aged 18 and continued to release music until 2010. In 2006 the star took a chance on up-and-coming emo-rock band My Chemical Romance, whose third album, The Black Parade, was in need of a female vocalist.

The Black Parade’s ninth track, Mama, continued with the album’s theme of war and death, telling of a boy writing home to his mother from the trenches.

Gerard, the lead singer of the band, wanted a female singer who “had a lot of character, someone that was very strong, sorrowful”.

Emotional is what the band received, with Liza crying and sobbing over the song’s outro.

Liza also sombrely yelled over Gerard’s voice, crying the lyrics: “And if you would call me a sweetheart, I’d maybe then sing you a song.”

As a life-long fan of Minnelli, Gerard pitched bringing her on board to his producer while recording the song in early 2006.

