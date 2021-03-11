Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Edinson Cavani summer transfer speculation

But his manager Solskjaer is adamant his professionalism shouldn’t be questioned, even if the Uruguayan is considering his options.
The seasoned veteran is now in the final months of his contract but United do have the option to extend his stay by a further year.
“Edinson is fully focussed on being available,” Solskjaer said ahead of the Europa League clash with AC Milan. “He is proud to play for Man Utd. No decision been made for next season.
“I can’t comment on what has been said. I can only say that we are very pleased with Edinson [Cavani] when he is here. Day in and day out.
JUST IN: Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes sends board ultimatum after refusing to sign new contract
His father added: “We are very anxious. We have always been to visit him, he has been in very beautiful places where people have received him very well.
“He has made himself loved, he has made many friends, but today he does not feel comfortable where he is.
“He has been thinking for more than two years that he wants to be closer to his family and that is the reason why I think Edi is going to end up playing for a team from here in South America.
“I know that he would like to play and be close to his country so that we could be closer to him.”
0 Comments