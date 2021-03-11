Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Edinson Cavani summer transfer speculation

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims no decision has been made on the future of Edinson Cavani as of yet, amid reports that he has held talks with Boca Juniors. The striker is said to be feeling unsettled in Manchester, something that his father Luis has detailed in a surprise interview in South America in which he outlined his son’s plans to quit Old Trafford.

Cavani has endured a stop-start campaign in England following his arrival on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer amid a host of injury problems.

But his manager Solskjaer is adamant his professionalism shouldn’t be questioned, even if the Uruguayan is considering his options.

The seasoned veteran is now in the final months of his contract but United do have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

“Edinson is fully focussed on being available,” Solskjaer said ahead of the Europa League clash with AC Milan. “He is proud to play for Man Utd. No decision been made for next season.

“I can’t comment on what has been said. I can only say that we are very pleased with Edinson [Cavani] when he is here. Day in and day out.

