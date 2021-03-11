Martin Lewis holiday warning: Travel insurance in case of lockdown ‘doesn’t exist’

The female caller asked Martin if he could recommend a travel insurance for a summer holiday in Greece this year, bearing in mind where the UK is in terms of the pandemic right now.
Martin replied: “No is the honest answer, travel insurance is a bespoke product that you need depending on how long you’re going for and when you’re going.
“What everyone wants is cover in case they can’t go due to a lockdown, it doesn’t exist, you can get cover if you or a family member get covid so you can’t go.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) explained: “If you have a travel insurance policy, you should check what cover it provides for coronavirus-related events, including medical cover and travel disruption.
“If you are choosing a new policy, make sure you check how it covers these issues.”
According to the Government, self-contained accommodation, such as holiday lets, where indoor families are not shared with other households can reopen no earlier than April 12.
The rest of the accommodation sector can reopen in Step Three of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of Briton, which is no earlier than May 17.
The current restrictions in the UK means it is illegal to travel abroad for holidays unless you have a legally permitted reason to do so.
For those looking to leave the country before May must do so for essential reasons only.
Passengers travelling internationally will be required to carry the form that will be checked before they can board either at check-in or the departure gate.
The Declaration to Travel document can be downloaded from the Government’s website.
Legally permitted reasons to be outside of the home for international travel include essential travel for business or official work purposes as well as for academic studies where it is required you be overseas.
This includes international students returning home.
Other permitted reasons include on medical grounds as well as for weddings and funerals.
The police will also undertake spot checks at UK ports across the country to ensure passengers are complying with domestic lockdown rules.
