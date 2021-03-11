PS5 GAME and Currys restock TOMORROW: Live updates for surprise UK stock drops

Despite rumours to the contrary, GAME is about to get a huge PS5 restock this week.

After today’s PlayStation 5 restock at Very, UK retailers GAME and Currys are next in line to put PlayStation 5 consoles up for sale.

There are conflicting reports about the exact date and time for the GAME stock drop, although March 11 between 9am and 11am seems like the best bet.

According to one PS5 stock checker account, 56% of the consoles at GAME will be disc versions, while 44% will be disk-free.

“Stay tuned for GAME drop tomorrow or Friday from 9 40am Police cars revolving light we will post the links again when they drop! Let’s hope they follow through!” reads a PS5 UK Stock Alerts tweet.

“GAME has announced they’ll be releasing stock tomorrow between 9 and 11. They’ll have 56.3% Disc and 43.7% Digital this time. Very also drip feed stock after a drop so refreshing may work,” reads the PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates account.

Currys, meanwhile, has updated its website with PlayStation 5 console listings. This means stock is almost certain to drop tomorrow (March 11).

One thing worth mentioning, however, is that you’ll need a Priority Pass in order to get hold of a console at Currys.