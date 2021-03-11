PS5 ShopTo restock: UK retailer drops PlayStation 5 stock, although there is a catch

UK customers be warned: ShopTo is now selling the PS5 console.

Needless to say, it looks like the ShopTo website is struggling to meet demand, but try this ShopTo link to get in the queue for a console.

Good luck, and remember Currys is also selling the PS5 this week, and ShopTo may re-sell any consoles that were cancelled.

ORIGINAL: The PlayStation 5 restocks will continue later today (March 11), as ShopTo puts the PS5 back on sale.

Unfortunately, however, there is a small catch, because ShopTo hasn’t actually revealed a time for the PS5 restock.

ShopTo confirmed the news in an email to customers: “Hi, we intend to go live with our latest PS5 bundle options today, Thursday 11th March.

“As you will be aware, these items remain in high demand and this continues to exceed the available supply.

“For this reason we will not be able to state a go live time, as we are trying to prevent thousands of customers from refreshing/staying on site throughout the day.

“If/when needed we will be using a queue system that will allow you to wait for the PS5 bundles or to browse/purchase other non PS5 items.”

The ShopTo website tends to struggle with large volumes of customers, so getting hold of a PS5 console may come down to luck.

It’s also possible the retailer will post a unique code to access the website, so it’s a good idea to follow ShopTo on social media.

Express Online will also post updates when ShopTo announces a time, or when the consoles go on sale.