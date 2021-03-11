PS5 ShopTo restock: UK retailer drops PlayStation 5 stock, although there is a catch

Needless to say, it looks like the ShopTo website is struggling to meet demand, but try this ShopTo link to get in the queue for a console.
Good luck, and remember Currys is also selling the PS5 this week, and ShopTo may re-sell any consoles that were cancelled.
ORIGINAL: The PlayStation 5 restocks will continue later today (March 11), as ShopTo puts the PS5 back on sale.
Unfortunately, however, there is a small catch, because ShopTo hasn’t actually revealed a time for the PS5 restock.
ShopTo confirmed the news in an email to customers: “Hi, we intend to go live with our latest PS5 bundle options today, Thursday 11th March.
“As you will be aware, these items remain in high demand and this continues to exceed the available supply.
“For this reason we will not be able to state a go live time, as we are trying to prevent thousands of customers from refreshing/staying on site throughout the day.
“If/when needed we will be using a queue system that will allow you to wait for the PS5 bundles or to browse/purchase other non PS5 items.”
The ShopTo website tends to struggle with large volumes of customers, so getting hold of a PS5 console may come down to luck.
It’s also possible the retailer will post a unique code to access the website, so it’s a good idea to follow ShopTo on social media.
Express Online will also post updates when ShopTo announces a time, or when the consoles go on sale.
Fortunately, however, it looks like the restocks are starting to drive down second-hand prices at the likes of CEX.
UK retailer CEX – which was criticised for re-selling PS5 consoles at inflated prices – has started to lower purchase prices and re-sell prices for the PlayStation.
CEX is now selling PS5 consoles for £750 (compared to more than £800 last month), and will now buy consoles for £500.
That’s in addition to a lack of components, which has made the manufacturing process difficult for Sony.
Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki recently said that the manufacturing of PS5 consoles has taken a hit in the last few months. This is due to a lack of semiconductors and other components.
“It is difficult for us to increase production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components,” Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki explained.
“We have not been able to fully meet the high level of demand from customers [but] we continue to do everything in our power to ship as many units as possible to customers who are waiting for a PS5.”
