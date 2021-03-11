NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sharon Osbourne breaks down in tears in TV debate about...

Sharon Osbourne breaks down in tears in TV debate about Piers Morgan's exit from GMB

“I will ask you again Cheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break. I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry, cause if anyone should be crying it should be me.

“This is the situation, you tell me what you have heard him say, educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things.

“Educate me. Tell me,” she pleaded.

“It is not the exact words or racism, it’s the implication and reaction to it.

“To not want to address that because she is a black woman, and to try and dismiss it, or to try and make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” her co-host explained.

