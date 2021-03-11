Turkey holidays: FCDO issues update on new strict entry rules for visitors

While leisure travel is currently off the cards for Britons, certain “essential” travel reasons are permitted.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice page to explain how this may impact anyone travelling to the country for essential purposes.
“Travel to Turkey from the UK via a third country is permitted,” states the FCDO.
“Anyone who knowingly provides false information may be prevented from travelling.”
Arrivals from the UK are also subject to a period of self-isolation.
“Passengers who have been in the UK within the last 10 days will be required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Turkey,” continues the travel advice page.
“Passengers in quarantine can take a PCR test on day 10 of their quarantine – if negative, the quarantine can end at that point.”
There are different requirements in place for arrivals to Turkey from different countries.
Therefore anyone arriving from elsewhere in the world is advised to check the latest COVID-19 travel requirements set by the Turkish authorities or with their travel provider.
“Passengers who are in transit to another country via Turkey are not required to submit negative PCR tests, unless they are flying from the UK, Denmark or South Africa.
“Transit passengers from these three destinations are still required to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure to Turkey.”
Turkey has not yet given any suggestion as to when direct flights to and from the UK may be resumed.
