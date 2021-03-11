NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

WATCH: Russian freestyle skier Maxim Burov’s astonishing mid-air acrobatics strike...

Sports

WATCH: Russian freestyle skier Maxim Burov’s astonishing mid-air acrobatics strike gold again with World Championships win (VIDEO)

1 min

6views
0

Russian freestyle skier Maxim Burov has used his remarkable aerial talent to take his second world title, twisting through the sky for ski acrobatics gold at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Kazakhstan.

The 22-year-old edged out his US opponent, Christopher Lillis, who had to settle for silver, losing to the Russian champion by just 1.5 points.

Another representative of Russia, Pavel Krotov, took bronze in the same event, while Burov’s elder brother, Ilya, was also among the top five skiers at the global tournament.

Burov confirmed his status as the strongest skier in acrobatics, successfully defending the world title he scooped in 2019.

I’m really happy and satisfied with my result,” Burov said after his win.

“I was nervous before the event, but I managed to cope with the anxiety and deliver a great result.”
Also on rt.com ‘We were in utter shock’: Russian ice hockey pro in car crash horror as his Porsche punches hole in sky-high parking lot (VIDEO)

RT

Presented by
RT.com

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in