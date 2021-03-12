Andrea Bocelli calls ‘extremely shy’ son Matteo on stage to sing at 18 and magic happens

On stage, David told the crowd: “I was at Andrae and Veronica’s house last night and Andrea’ soon Matteo, who is 18, sang so unbelievably great and I just asked Andrea if he would get Matteo to sing tonight and Andrea said ‘no’. So I don’t know, I’m gonna go ask him. ok?”

Andrea added; “David is crazy, absolutely crazy, everyone knows it. OK, Matteo you have two minutes… to think if you want to sing or not.”

In the documentary, David also says: “I’ve watched this child grow up since he was a baby and I’ve seen the influence his father Andrea has had on him. And what a good student he is and how much he absorbed just by being in the house of Andrea Bocelli.

“Plus his own work ethic and the way he was raised by his mum, and by Andrea and Veronica. Three parents that have done such a great job.”

The documentary also reveals that Matteo suspected the pair were up to something that night.

