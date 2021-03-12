Argos PS5 restock live: Latest PlayStation 5 stock update rolls out in March

As you can see from the tweet below, buying from Argos can be a little confusing, so good luck getting hold of one.
ORIGINAL: An Argos PS5 restock is currently underway, although it does come with some limitations.
According to the latest news from customers in queues, the Argos PS5 stock update is rolling out regionally.
This means that PlayStation 5 stock may not have dropped in your area, or may have already finished.
Advice from stock tracker accounts on social media suggests using the Argos app rather than the website.
Gamers are also being warned that they will need to add the PlayStation 5 console to their wishlist before checking out in order to complete the purchase.
The best thing to do at this point is to check the Argos app and see what message is being displayed on the PS5 page.
The Xbox Series X is also reportedly back in stock at Argos; however, it’s unclear at this time how much next-gen stock the retailer has.
And some console hunters have been sharing their success stories online, following months of trying to track down a new console.
Another adds: “It drops in different regions at different times, so just be patient and keep refreshing and it should be available soon enough.”
More PS5 stock is expected to drop before the end of March, with demand remaining sky-high for the new next-gen console.
Stock constraints are expected to continue in April and are unlikely to ease off until later this year, possibly as late as Summer 2021.
