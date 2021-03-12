Argos PS5 restock live: Latest PlayStation 5 stock update rolls out in March

If you’re looking to get hold of a PS5 console today, then you’ll need to enter your location when ordering from Argos.

As you can see from the tweet below, buying from Argos can be a little confusing, so good luck getting hold of one.

ORIGINAL: An Argos PS5 restock is currently underway, although it does come with some limitations.

According to the latest news from customers in queues, the Argos PS5 stock update is rolling out regionally.

This means that PlayStation 5 stock may not have dropped in your area, or may have already finished.

Advice from stock tracker accounts on social media suggests using the Argos app rather than the website.

Gamers are also being warned that they will need to add the PlayStation 5 console to their wishlist before checking out in order to complete the purchase.