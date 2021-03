Arteta says there are times where his side are better off playing it long rather than passing out.

“I’m reading the situations, training it when we have more time which we don’t have because we play every three days,” he added.

“Keep consistent but the worst thing we can do is to get the structure to play and don’t be willing or have fear to play.

“That’s a really bad mixture. To do that, it’s better to play long.”