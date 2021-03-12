Billy Connolly's blunt Brexit swipe to those with 'no idea about EU funding'

Billy Connolly discusses Parkinson’s and cancer diagnoses
His concerns led him to abstain from voting in the nation’s referendum, which he dubbed “morass”.
While the star kept his thoughts about Independence quiet, he was extremely vocal about Brexit.
In 2018, Sir Billy told the Sunday Times that the decision to leave the EU was “a disaster” and branded it a “con-job”.
Billy Connolly branded Boris Johnson a ‘f***ing soft boy’ and Brexit a ‘con’
Billy Connolly initially seemed to oppose Scottish Independence before a U-turn over the Brexit vote
In Scotland, 62 percent of the public voted Remain in the EU referendum – while 52 percent of the UK voted for Brexit.
He argued that “becoming independent from England… may just be the way to go” if it meant the nation could keep close to the EU.
Sir Billy, who is a self-professed “anglophile”, admitted: “I never thought I would say that.”
Billy Connolly waved goodbye to stand-up comedy with a farewell documentary on ITV last year
Sir Billy lives in an impressive five-bedroom home in Key West, Florida, which was estimated at £2.3million ($ 3.2million) by Virtual Globetrotting.
Since living in the US, he claimed to have “kept away from all the madness” from former US President Donald Trump.
But then Sir Billy took a swipe at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by telling the Guardian: “Look who you’ve got now over here.”
He argued that “the Prime Minister was the biggest con of all” and called Mr Johnson a “f***ing soft boy”.
Sir Billy kept an eye on the Brexit debate from across the pond and watched people being interviewed in south Wales on US TV.
He noted: “How pleased they were to have voted out of Europe.”

Sir Billy was concerned that the public did not understand what they could lose after leaving the bloc.
He said: “They showed all the things that the EU had funded in their town.
“They had no idea, it’s completely nuts.”
Sir Billy’s thoughts about Brexit led him to call for Scotland to vote to become an independent country.

Sir Billy said he didn’t believe in “more layers of Government” that “ordinary people will have to pay for” – but argued togetherness was better than separation.
He said: “The more people stay together, the happier they’ll be.”
But in a 2018 Sunday Times interview, Sir Billy seemed to have changed his mind and argued Scotland should keep close to the EU.
Billy Connolly was knighted by Prince William in 2017 and described it as ‘a big bit nerve-racking’
Sir Billy claimed to have “never liked nationalism in any of its guises” but explained he was open to the idea of independence.
He said: “I think a Scottish republic is as good an idea as any I ever heard.”
But Sir Billy, who admitted his politics changed on a “daily” basis, countered: “I don’t represent anybody or anything – I don’t think it’s wise to.”
