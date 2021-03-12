Bowel cancer symptoms: Study pinpoints most common ‘alarm’ symptom – what to look for

Research published in the journal Family Practice sought to establish the prevalence of different symptoms associated with bowel cancer.

To gather their findings, a nationwide study of 100000 adults, aged 20 years and older, were randomly selected in the general population and invited to participate in an internet-based survey.

Mentions of specific and non-specific alarm symptoms of bowel cancer within the preceding four weeks were recorded.

The researchers found abdominal pain to be the most common specific alarm symptom and tiredness was the most common non-specific symptom.

