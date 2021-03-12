NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Brian May crowns the greatest guitar solo ever

Brian May crowns the greatest guitar solo ever and it's not his: 'I'll never get over it'

Unprompted, he then offered up his personal favourite guitar solo of all time.

Brian told Guitar World: “It’s Clapton, Key To Love, from the John Mayall’s Blues Breakers album.

“It’s the hottest burning high-passion piece I’ve ever heard in my life – still to this day. I just love it.

“It totally rips, and I’ll never get over that. That’s one of my great inspirations.”

Asked to describe what it was about the sound Clapton managed to create on the track, Brian waxed poetic.

He said: “Incendiary is a good word, yes. He burned in that solo! The whole track revolves around that solo.” 

