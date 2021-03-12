California eases restrictions on breweries, wineries and distilleries on Saturday

Beginning March 13, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals may open outdoors only with modifications in the purple and red tiers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) updated their public health guidance Thursday in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy to allow for the safe reopening of breweries, wineries and distilleries with modifications that do not serve meals in the state.

Breweries, Wineries and Distilleries

Beginning Saturday, March 13, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals may open outdoors only with modifications in the Purple (widespread) and Red (substantial) tiers.

The modifications include that patrons have reservations and patrons observe a 90-minute time limit.

Service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m.

(Previously, and through March 12, breweries and distilleries not serving meals were closed in the Purple and Red tiers).

In the Orange (moderate) Tier, indoor operations may begin with 25% of maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the Yellow (minimal) tier, indoor operations may increase to 50% of maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

The updated guidance does not apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals. The state said those establishments should continue to follow the restaurant guidance.

What about bars?

According to CDPH, bars that do not serve meals will remain closed in the Purple and Red tiers. On Saturday, bars in the Orange tier may begin outdoor operations with modifications. Bars in the Yellow tier, may begin indoor operations with modifications of 25% maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Overnight Sleepaway Camps

Beginning June 1, overnight sleepaway camps will be allowed to resume with modifications in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

Fore more information about these updates and which activities are allowed in the various tiers, click here.

Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Thursday:

California has 3,516,862 confirmed cases to date.

There were 3,184 newly recorded confirmed cases Wednesday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.3%.

There have been 50,316,151 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 92,180 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 54,891 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of March 11, providers have reported administering a total of 10,988,301 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 15,066,380 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 15,426,105 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

