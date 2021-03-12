Can aspirin reduce your risk of catching coronavirus? Study shows surprising results

Can aspirin reduce your risk of catching coronavirus?
According to a recent study, taking aspirin pills may help protect against coronavirus infection.
Data from more than 10,000 people who were tested for the virus between February and June 2020 revealed one aspirin tablet (75mg) per day led to a 29 percent lower risk of catching Covid.
The study was conducted by Israeli researchers at Leumit Health Services, Bar-Ilan University and Barzilai Medical Centre, were published last month in the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) Journal.
Data of patients from a database was analysed and the proportion of people on aspirin was lower among people who had the virus than those who didn’t.
73 people who tested positive were taking aspirin, accounting for one in nine of all positive cases.
However, 16 percent of people – equating to about one in six – who tested negative were taking aspirin.
Another study looking at different pharmaceuticals that could help with Covid is the RECOVERY trial.
RECOVERY is a world-leading project headed by Britain’s University of Oxford, and is the largest and most comprehensive study investigating which rugs are beneficial to hospitalised patients with the virus.
The study has so far revealed the steroid dexamethasone and the arthritis medications tocilizumab and sarilumab are effective at helping to treat the virus.
However, further research into the drug found people who had only received dexamethasone still had a death rate of 35.8 percent.
But this dropped to just 25.3 percent when they were also given a single dose of either tocilizumab or sarilumab, which comes in at about £1,000 per treatment.
All three pharmaceutical products have now been approved for use within the NHS.
Other drugs and treatments have been investigated and subsequently let go by RECOVERY, including anti-gout drug colchicine and arthritis helper azithromycin.
