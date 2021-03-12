Cliff Simon dead: Stargate villain, 58, dies in kite-boarding accident as wife speaks out

Cliff Simon has died aged just 58 after a tragic kiteboarding accident. The South African born star’s death was announced yesterday on Facebook, with his wife Collette sharing her “unimaginable heartbreak”.

She wrote: “To friends, family and fans, it is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, passed away at 12:30pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

“He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident.

“He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba’al, from Stargate SG-1. But as he said, ‘Acting is what I do, it’s only a part of who I am’.

“And he was SO much more — a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author.

