Cliff Simon dead: Stargate villain, 58, dies in kite-boarding accident as wife speaks out

“He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident.
“He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba’al, from Stargate SG-1. But as he said, ‘Acting is what I do, it’s only a part of who I am’.
“And he was SO much more — a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author.
The meeting went so well that executives, Robert C. Cooper and Brad Wright, decided to keep Simon on hold until they had created his alter ego.
The series was a spin-off of the 1994 science fiction film Stargate, in which the United States government discovers the title devices, which could transport users to other worlds in the blink of an eye.
Simon was such a hit with fans that he was brought back for the film Stargate: Continuum to wrap up the series, even though most of the characters of his race were no longer featured in the series by the end.
As a young man, he was a swimmer and continued to pursue his Olympic goals after moving with his family to the UK in 1975.
In the mid-1980s he moved to the US to continue his training, but he later returned to South Africa and enlisted in the country’s Air Force.
The future actor focused on his passion for water sports after leaving the Air Force, by teaching water-skiing and windsurfing.
