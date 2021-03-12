Cruise: Virgin Voyages set to launch third new ship sailing from Greece

Named Resilient Lady, the latest ship will join the line’s two existing luxury liners – Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.
Resilient Lady will be the second of the cruise line’s ships to venture through the Mediterranean, setting sail from Athens, Greece on two seven-night itineraries.
Stops will include the Greek Islands, we well as the Adriatic coasts, including Croatia and Montenegro.
Though the exact details of the Resilient Lady’s interior and amenities have yet to be revealed, if they are anything like the cruise line existing ships, sailors are in for a treat.
Both ships boast an array of restaurants, shopping experiences and activities for guests to enjoy.
When it comes to dining, guests can select from a range of restaurants with menus composed by Michelin-star chefs.
The cruise line has included state-of-the-art technology, including a special champagne delivery service, in order to add an extra layer of opulence to the guest experience.
Meanwhile, specially designed cabins offer a home away from home for travellers at the end of the day, with interior’s reflective of Virgin’s sleek brand.
Jamie Douglas, senior product design manager for Virgin Voyages, explained: “The idea was to consider Sailor needs and comforts and create suites that were social, inspirational and relaxing so that they wanted to spend time in them.
Part of the experience even includes a dedicated island for cruise guests to stop off at.
The Beach Club at Bimini, which Scarlet Lady was due to include in its itinerary, promises lush greenery, waterfront cabanas, beach bars and an Instagram-ideal lagoon-style pool.
what’s more, the cruise tycoon was even due to collaborate with musicians such as DJ Mark Ronson to offer exclusive performances for visitors to the island.
Virgin Voyages has postponed all sailings for now amid the ongoing Covid pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions.
A restart date is yet to be confirmed.
