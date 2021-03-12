Cruise: Virgin Voyages set to launch third new ship sailing from Greece

Virgin Voyages was due to set sail on the maiden voyages of its first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady in 2020. While the pandemic may have put things on hold, it has not dampened the cruise line’s outlook.

Stops will include the Greek Islands, we well as the Adriatic coasts, including Croatia and Montenegro.

Resilient Lady will be the second of the cruise line’s ships to venture through the Mediterranean, setting sail from Athens, Greece on two seven-night itineraries.

Named Resilient Lady, the latest ship will join the line’s two existing luxury liners – Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.

The Richard Branson-owned cruise holiday provider has plans to launch a third cruise ship.

“We know the time to travel is on the horizon, and Virgin Voyages is here so that we can keep dreaming of irresistible vacations ahead.”

Though the exact details of the Resilient Lady’s interior and amenities have yet to be revealed, if they are anything like the cruise line existing ships, sailors are in for a treat.

Both ships boast an array of restaurants, shopping experiences and activities for guests to enjoy.

When it comes to dining, guests can select from a range of restaurants with menus composed by Michelin-star chefs.