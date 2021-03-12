Destruction All-Stars PS5 update 1.3.1 PATCH NOTES: Big changes come to PS Plus exclusive

Destruction All-Stars has been given a big new update on PlayStation 5.

The PS Plus exclusive is updated to version 1.3.1, which is the game’s biggest patch to date.

According to the Destruction All-Stars patch notes, the new update makes Mayhem 8-vs-8 playable in teams.

That’s on top of nine new All-Star skins, which includes two Heroic outfits, as well as one Legendary costume.

Elsewhere, Destruction All-Stars update 1.3.1 makes Destruction Points and All-Star Coins available as part of the Weekly Challenges.

And speaking of All-Star Coins, players who update the game to version 1.3.1 will receive even more coins after levelling up.

Finally, the latest update makes a whole host of bug fixes and stability improvements.

This includes changes to matchmaking, which should result in speedier match times when in the lobby.

Another useful update is the addition of a minor notification in the bottom right of the HUD, which reveals if you’ve experienced high latency for a prolonged time.