Endometriosis diagnosis: Why is endometriosis so hard to diagnose? Women waiting 8 YEARS

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue cells similar to the type that grows inside the womb start growing elsewhere in the body. These cells bleed as a reaction to the menstrual cycle every month, but unlike the lining of the womb, are unable to leave the body. The result of this reaction is pain, inflammation, scar tissue, and a range of excruciating symptoms that are often debilitating. How do you get diagnosed with endometriosis?

It is estimated that a staggering 1.5 million women in the UK have endometriosis, which is a similar amount to the number of women in the UK who have diabetes. Even though this painful condition is so common, the cause of it isn’t currently known. Endometriosis runs in families, so it could be down to genetics or some ethnic groups may be affected more than others. The largest accepted theory is to do with retrograde menstruation where your period blood flows backwards, rather than out of the vagina. This causes endometrial cells in the blood to stick to the pelvic walls and other organs. Here, the cells thicken and bleed during every menstrual cycle. READ MORE- Pain during sex: Why is sex painful? The 10 causes of dyspareunia

How do you get diagnosed with endometriosis? If you are experiencing symptoms of endometriosis, you should see your GP. The GP will ask you about your symptoms and may examine your vagina and tummy. The pill or another treatment may be recommended first and if these do not help you may be referred to a gynaecologist for further tests. This normally includes an ultrasound scan, but it’s important to note that endometriosis isn’t visible on the scan. The scan is useful for gynaecologists to see if there are any signs that may indicate endometriosis, but they cannot diagnose you then and there. DON’T MISS…

Endometriosis: How do I know if I have endometriosis? [INFORMER]

Splinting: What is it and is the TikTok constipation hack dangerous… [INSIGHT]

How long can sperm survive? [EXPLAINER]

Why is endometriosis so hard to diagnose? The process of getting diagnosed sounds fairly simple, right? It is, but women are waiting up to eight years (and sometimes even more) to get a diagnosis. Endometriosis UK explains the reason for this long waiting time is down to how differently endometriosis manifests itself in different women. Some women with endometriosis might have no period pain at all and only have fatigue, painful sex and problems with their bowels, while others may only have heavy bleeding during their periods. Dr Shireen Emadossadaty, GP and partner on Bodyform #painstories project added: “There is a big problem in the world where people feel that women should just deal with their pain. “A lot of women think painful periods are normal but actually, they’re not, particularly when the periods are starting to affect activities in your daily life. “Opening up the conversation around period pain will encourage women to see their GP, to be persistent about their symptoms and hopefully we can bring down that diagnosis time. “You’re not alone, period pain is common but it’s not normal and it’s not something you should be suffering with.”