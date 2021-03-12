NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Freddie Mercury: Queen celebrate 50th anniversary with series on their greatest moments

Entertainment

Freddie Mercury: Queen celebrate 50th anniversary with series on their greatest moments

It added: “Some of these moments will be familiar, others rare or forgotten, some record-breaking milestones, others quirky and unusual but all of which remind us of the impact Queen has maintained for five decades and continues through to today.”

Queen The Greatest’s creators also teased what’s in store for the first few weeks of YouTube videos.

They said: “First months of the regular weekly output will see it celebrate classic hits such as Killer Queen, Somebody To Love and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody, along with iconic performances at London’s The Rainbow, Hammersmith Odeon and the band’s massive outdoor Hyde Park concert.

“In addition, revealing some gems from the band’s first tours abroad to Europe, Scandinavia, and North America.”

