Command the galaxy from your controller or design, build, and manage the city of your dreams, all in this weekend’s Free Play Days. Stellaris: Console Edition and Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition, both available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play fromuntil

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Purchase the games and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition

Reach for the stars and reign over them in the newly expanded Stellaris: Console Edition. Discover the mysteries of the galaxy, expand your space-faring civilization, and ultimately rule the cosmos – all is within your hands and your thumbsticks. Hungering for more? Stellaris: Console Edition and Deluxe Edition will be 67% off for a limited-time as part of Deals with Gold.

Create a bustling metropolis in Cities: Skylines, the award-winning city management simulator! Starting with a single plot of land, you’ll build and manage a complex series of systems, all to keep citizens happy while balancing the budget. A city that never sleeps, a sprawling suburban community, or the small-town of your dreams – the choice is yours! And keep the fun going with Cities: Skylines and other editions up to 75% off in the Microsoft Store.

Also, make sure to check out the Paradox Insider Show for additional news, gameplay, and more at the Game Dev Direct on March 13 at 11 a.m. PT on twitch.tv/twitchgaming!

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.