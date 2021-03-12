Holidays: Full list of countries giving UK travellers the green light to return

France

Here is a full list of the nations which have, so far, given UK travellers the thumbs up for future holidays.

France is the most recent nation to announce it is lifting restrictions on UK travellers.

In December, the nation closed its borders to Britons except for a select set of reasons for travel.

However, due to the declining rate of coronavirus cases in England, coupled with changes to Covid variants, the nation has decided to reopen its borders to UK arrivals.

Arrivals from the UK, along with six other nations, will now no longer be required to provide documentation providing they have a “compelling” reason for travel, such as a medical or family emergency.

Travellers will need to provide evidence of a negative Covid PCR test taken with 72 hours of arrival.

In a translated Tweet, the tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said: “Compelling reasons are no longer necessary to travel to France.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the efforts made and which made it possible to curb the epidemic. Let’s stay vigilant, let’s hold together!”

He added: “The list includes Britain because the UK variant now also circulates widely in France.”

