Holidays: Full list of countries giving UK travellers the green light to return

France
France is the most recent nation to announce it is lifting restrictions on UK travellers.
In December, the nation closed its borders to Britons except for a select set of reasons for travel.
However, due to the declining rate of coronavirus cases in England, coupled with changes to Covid variants, the nation has decided to reopen its borders to UK arrivals.
Arrivals from the UK, along with six other nations, will now no longer be required to provide documentation providing they have a “compelling” reason for travel, such as a medical or family emergency.
Travellers will need to provide evidence of a negative Covid PCR test taken with 72 hours of arrival.
In a translated Tweet, the tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said: “Compelling reasons are no longer necessary to travel to France.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the efforts made and which made it possible to curb the epidemic. Let’s stay vigilant, let’s hold together!”
He added: “The list includes Britain because the UK variant now also circulates widely in France.”
Greece
Greece has said it will welcome Britons back from May 14, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.
While vaccinated arrivals will be able to travel, those who have not received a COVID-19 jab will simply need to present a negative test result upon arrival.
Greek tourism minister Harry Theoharis added that tourists who have antibodies will also be able to enter.
“We aim to open tourism by May 14 with specific rules and updated protocols,” Mr Theoharis told the IBT Berlin tourism fair.
“Until then, we will gradually lift restrictions if conditions allow.”
He continued: “We are approaching the exit from this dark tunnel thanks to the power of the human spirit and the progress of science.
“Please allow me to emphasise that no image could better portray the return to the normality of tourism than the Greek smile, the Greek landscape, the Greek hospitality.
“Regarding 2021, in Greece, we are more than optimistic.
“We are ready, we are ready to share the experience of liberation from the unpleasant memories of the pandemic with each and every one of our guests.”
Cyprus
Cyprus has announced it will reopen its borders to UK arrivals who have received a Covid jab.
They must have had their second inoculation at least seven days prior to travel.
Luckily, those who have not yet received their vaccine will also be allowed to travel on the condition they can present a negative coronavirus test result.
According to the Cypriot government, this will go ahead from May 1.
However, under Boris Johnson’s roadmap Britons will not be able to jet off abroad for holidays until May 17 at the earliest.
“We have informed the British government that from May 1 we will facilitate the arrival of British nationals who have been vaccinated so they can visit Cyprus without a negative test or needing to quarantine,” said Cyprus’ deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios.
Netherlands
The Netherlands announced they were to lift restrictions on UK travellers earlier this week.
According to ANP, the Dutch government said the ban on travel from the UK “no longer made sense” as the UK variant strain is now dominant in the Netherlands.
However, UK arrivals will still be subject to quarantine at the time of writing.
Travellers must also provide a negative COVID-19 test result and complete a “test declaration”.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) adds: “In addition to the PCR test requirement, the Dutch Government also requires travellers arriving from the UK by aeroplane and ferry to provide proof of a negative rapid (antigen/LAMP) test, taken no more than four hours before boarding. “
Spain
Spain says it is working towards reopening tourism from May 19.
Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto has suggested the nation is eyeing a vaccination passport.
This would suggest Britons who are not vaccinated may need to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival.
Spanish officials have also suggested the discussions of a “green corridor”, akin to a travel corridor, are underway.
Speaking to Bloomberg, Spain’s Tourism Minister Fernando Valdés said: “For us, the British market is our main market. But obviously, since we are a member of the European Union, the solutions have first to be part of the discussions in the EU.
“And obviously if that cannot be reached, we will be thinking of other corridors like green corridors with third countries that can help us restart tourism flows.”
Seychelles
Nestled in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles is an idyllic tropical holiday for those eager to soak up sun, sea and sand.
The good news is, that dream could be in reach as soon as March 25.
However, UK travellers would not be permitted to jet off until May 17 at the earliest.
The archipelago’s tourism minister Sylvestre Radegonde announced the destination aims to open to all tourists from March without need for vaccination.
However, visitors will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.
