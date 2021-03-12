NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Is Facebook's 'unregulated' monopoly simply killing all competitors? Boom Bust

Business

Is Facebook’s ‘unregulated’ monopoly simply killing all competitors? Boom Bust digs in

Mollye Barrows of America’s Lawyer gives her insight into the fight over tech regulation as Facebook vows to combat proposed measures from the US government.

There’s some need for updating regulatory language and regulatory laws, she tells Boom Bust. The two recent lawsuits “basically make similar claims that Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp in order to squash what they thought was competition that could pose a threat to the company.”

She points out that the US attorney general accused Facebook of using their market dominance to stifle competition, while the Federal Trade Commission wanted the firm to unload Instagram and WhatsApp and become separate companies again.“So, in response to those claims Facebook’s basically alleging that those two apps weren’t exactly real competitors, they were ‘potential’ competitors rather than an actual threat,” Barrows says, adding: “So, they are basically trying to say ‘Hey, we sort of fall through the cracks, we’re kind of unregulated’ which you’ve heard from other big tech companies before.”

RT

