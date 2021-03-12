Is Facebook’s ‘unregulated’ monopoly simply killing all competitors? Boom Bust digs in

Mollye Barrows of America’s Lawyer gives her insight into the fight over tech regulation as Facebook vows to combat proposed measures from the US government.
She points out that the US attorney general accused Facebook of using their market dominance to stifle competition, while the Federal Trade Commission wanted the firm to unload Instagram and WhatsApp and become separate companies again.“So, in response to those claims Facebook’s basically alleging that those two apps weren’t exactly real competitors, they were ‘potential’ competitors rather than an actual threat,” Barrows says, adding: “So, they are basically trying to say ‘Hey, we sort of fall through the cracks, we’re kind of unregulated’ which you’ve heard from other big tech companies before.”
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section
RT
0 Comments