James Bond: Sean Connery’s 007 movies had an influence on WandaVision

The duo said how they wanted to sign up for the ambitious project straight away and began planning how to get the right sound for each decade.
They said: “You look at the influences of the period and the instrumentation of the period and the language of the period.”
The pair would have a half an hour call with the showrunners for each sitcom era but doubled up for the Fifties and Sixties.
READ MORE: Black Panther: ‘It’s James Bond crossed with The Godfather’ says producer
Kristen and Robert said they felt confident with the Fifties but had to really think about the Sixties.
They said: “All agreed that Bewitched, in particular, was a thing, but we also looked at the James Bond movies, we looked at Burt Bacharach.
“Whatever was going on with the pop culture of that time making sure to reference the bebop jazz and Swinging Sixties culture.”
No doubt they had a good look at the background music in Connery’s first five Bond movies from Dr No to You Only Live Twice.
According to Screen Rant, he said: “This is going to sound crazy, but we’ve always thought of Black Panther as a James Bond kind of movie, right? Sort of this big globetrotting epic.”
But when talking with Coogler, one of the ideas he also liked was this sort of Godfather-kind of story.
Moore added: “When I say Godfather, it’s the idea that it’s very much a story about family and a story about an organisation where new leadership is taking place.”
“You get to go around the world a little bit. We thought that was important. Again, sort of in our James Bond comparison we wanted it to feel like it did have some scope and wasn’t just a movie that was set in Wakanda.
“Not that Wakanda isn’t fascinating and not that we couldn’t explore that forever, but it did want to feel like a movie that had ramifications beyond the borders. So you do get to be outside of the country as well as explore the country.”
WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+, while Black Panther 2 is set for a summer 2022 release.
0 Comments